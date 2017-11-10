Teen mom accused of suffocating newborn with rock

DENVER, Colorado (KTRK) --
A teen mother is accused of suffocating her newborn in Denver, Colorado, authorities told KDVR.

The Denver police department says 16-year-old Alaya Dotson confessed to suffocating her baby back in September.

Police say the baby, named Ameka, was found unresponsive behind a home in Green Valley Ranch. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was suffocation.

A probable cause affidavit released Wednesday stated that Dotson told police she didn't know she was pregnant.

According to the affidavit, Dotson took her newborn to the backyard after a surprise delivery. She told police the baby fell out of her arms after her mom walked out and startled her.

Dotson admitted to the police that she picked up a rock and shoved it down the baby's throat.

Dotson is being tried as an adult, and will face a first-degree murder charge.

