Teen mom accused of suffocating newborn with rock

DENVER, Colorado (KTRK) --A teen mother is accused of suffocating her newborn in Denver, Colorado, authorities told KDVR.
The Denver police department says 16-year-old Alaya Dotson confessed to suffocating her baby back in September.
Police say the baby, named Ameka, was found unresponsive behind a home in Green Valley Ranch. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was suffocation.
A probable cause affidavit released Wednesday stated that Dotson told police she didn't know she was pregnant.
According to the affidavit, Dotson took her newborn to the backyard after a surprise delivery. She told police the baby fell out of her arms after her mom walked out and startled her.
Dotson admitted to the police that she picked up a rock and shoved it down the baby's throat.
Dotson is being tried as an adult, and will face a first-degree murder charge.
