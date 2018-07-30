Teen injured after plastic bottle thrown from car explodes in her hands

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen injured when plastic bottle explodes in her hands

VANCOUVER, Washington (KTRK) --
A 13-year-old girl is recovering in Washington after two men allegedly threw a makeshift bomb at her.

"I heard an explosion, like a bomb went off," neighbor Renee Noel told KOIN.

Neighbors described the horrific scene and explosion.

"Within a matter of seconds, I saw her pick up the bottle," neighbor Gloria Rubio said.

The girl, who was identified by her mother as Kristienna, was walking her dog along the sidewalk when someone threw a plastic bottle at her. She picked it up and it suddenly blew up in her hands, according to authorities.

"Once she picked up the bottle, she was getting her body straight when the bottle just exploded," Rubio said.

Noel and Rubio saw the entire incident from across the street and sprang into action.

"I ran in and grabbed the phone and dialed 911," Noel said.

The sidewalk where the girl was hit is still covered in blood.

"When the bottle exploded, it turned into like shrapnel. It went into her arm and her hands. They had to remove it. She had to have stitches into her left arm," said the girl's mother Ahli Fortner.

Kristennia was less than a block from her relatives' home when the men threw the bottle. Her mom says she's angry and wants answers.

"She picked it up to throw it away. She had seen there was a clear liquid with white smoke and it exploded in her hands," Fortner said.

Kristennia described the suspects as 16 to 19 years old with dark brown hair.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbombingteenburn injuriesOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News