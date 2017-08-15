AMBER ALERT

Teen at center of Amber Alert in custody after chase in Liberty Co.

Missing 13-year-old girl said to be in immediate danger

SHEPHERD, Texas (KTRK) --
A 13-year-old girl who was the center of an Amber Alert has been taken into custody in Liberty County. The missing girl and a male driver were involved in a chase that ended near Shepherd, Texas, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday an Amber Alert was issued for Priscilla Elisabel Martinez. She was reported missing from Hidalgo County and was thought to be in grave or immediate danger.

Investigators were looking for Rudolfo Nuncio, Jr. in connection with her abduction.

Authorities say Priscilla was in the vehicle during a pursuit that ended with a crash. No injuries were reported. Both she and the male driver are currently in custody.

