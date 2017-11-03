Teen found safe after going missing while letting dog out

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A girl who authorities say went missing Thursday night while letting her family dog outside has been found safe.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was searching for 13-year-old Samantha McCain.

She went missing from her home at about 10:45 p.m.

Deputies said Samantha let the family's dog outside while the rest of the family was upstairs. After she failed to return, her guardian went looking for her and noticed the dog outside the gate and Samantha was gone.

Authorities said the girl was located at around 8:45 a.m. Friday. They did not disclose other details of her location.

