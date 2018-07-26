Massachusetts teen dies after being pushed to ground in apparent assault

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts --
Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has died in an assault in Massachusetts.

Police say the teen was walking to a friend's house Sunday evening when she was pushed to the ground, hitting her head.

The teen was a student at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School.

The girl was hospitalized in critical condition. She was pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m. Monday, WCVB reported.

"At some point, (she) is seen being thrown to the ground on Cambridge street around the 700 block," Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said. "And then folks rush over to help, she's bleeding, obviously needing emergency care, she's taken to the hospital and did not survive her injuries."

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened with witnesses and possibly surveillance video.
