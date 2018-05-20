POLICE IMPERSONATOR

Teen charged with impersonating cop, stealing partially blind man's wallet in subway station

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a teen posed as a police officer and stole a man's wallet.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after authorities say he impersonated a police officer and stole from a 64-year-old man who is partially blind.

Police said the boy offered to help the man Monday at the 34th Street-Penn Station (A/C/E) in Midtown.

The suspect, saying he was a cop, led the victim into the subway, presumably to help him through the turnstile, according to police. That's when he went through his bag and took his wallet.

Security video showed the teen unzipping the man's backpack and taking out the wallet.

The victim's credit card was then charged $500 at a store near the incident. The video led to Sunday's arrest.

The teen was arrested and charged with grand larceny and criminal impersonation of a police officer.

His name has not been released.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police impersonatorblindsubway crimerobberyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE IMPERSONATOR
Men claim to be police, arrested after pulling over HPD officers
Authorities: Fake cop suspect had toy gun, Fentanyl
Manhunt for phony Houston officer goes national
Police impersonator wanted in several pharmacy robberies
More police impersonator
Top Stories
Thousands remember exchange student killed in shooting
Rockets drop Game 3 to Warriors, trail series 2-1
One Minute Weather: Few showers/storms possible Monday
Family, friends recall Santa Fe HS shooting victims' optimism, humor
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
HPD officer caught telling woman: 'Pretend like we're going to shoot you'
Officials: Fisherman drowns in Lake Conroe
Brazoria Co. Sheriff's Office hosts blood drive supporting school shooting victims
Show More
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
Local school districts to increase security for remainder of the year
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Dog tased by officers investigating domestic dispute
More News