Teen charged in April shooting death of Galveston security guard

EMBED </>More Videos

Brandon Ledford, 19, has been charged with the murder of Phillip Molis.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Murder charges have been filed in connection with the shooting death of a Galveston security guard earlier this year.

Brandon Ledford, 19, has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Phillip Molis. According to investigators, Molis was walking through the San Luis Resort's back parking lot at about 10:15 p.m. on April 9 when he saw at least three men involved in what investigators called "suspicious activity."

ORIGINAL REPORT: 'Suspicious' men shoot security guard at Galveston's San Luis Resort, police say

When Molis approached those three men, they turned and fired shots, hitting him. Molis was immediately taken to UTMB where he was rushed into surgery. He died a week later.

Ledford is currently in custody in Fort Bend County. Authorities are expected to release more information about the circumstances surrounding his arrest on Friday.

SEE ALSO: Security guard shot at San Luis Resort in Galveston has died
EMBED More News Videos

A security guard from Galveston's San Luis Resort has died from a gunshot wound, and Galveston police are searching for at least three men who attacked him.


Related Topics:
gun violencedeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingGalvestonFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Driver accused of hitting girlfriend with truck arrested
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
Heights porch pirate makes off with Halloween decor
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Wooo! Flair, Drexler to join Astros pregame ceremonies
'It was petrifying': Patient in ambulance as it chased vehicle
Scattered showers around Houston on Friday
Show More
13-year-old accused of stabbing her mother
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
Substitute puts duct tape over students' mouths
School counselor accused of molestation in custody
Mother dies after being hit by SUV in Sienna Plantation
More News
Top Video
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Breakup boot camp helps heal the brokenhearted
More Video