Murder charges have been filed in connection with the shooting death of a Galveston security guard earlier this year.Brandon Ledford, 19, has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Phillip Molis. According to investigators, Molis was walking through the San Luis Resort's back parking lot at about 10:15 p.m. on April 9 when he saw at least three men involved in what investigators called "suspicious activity."When Molis approached those three men, they turned and fired shots, hitting him. Molis was immediately taken to UTMB where he was rushed into surgery. He died a week later.Ledford is currently in custody in Fort Bend County. Authorities are expected to release more information about the circumstances surrounding his arrest on Friday.