Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old in Houston could face judge soon

EMBED </>More Videos

The teen suspect charged in the drive-by shooting that killed a child will likely face a judge soon.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The teen charged with murder in the drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy could go before a judge as early as Friday.

The child, Tristian Hutchins, died last week. He was shot outside a Third Ward shopping center more than a month ago.

The suspect, 18-year-old Devonte Lockett, spent the night in jail.

Lockett was arrested Thursday night and is now charged with murder in the death of Hutchins.


Hutchins was shot in the head in a March 1 drive-by shooting as his mother ran inside a Third Ward salon.

The boy's 5-year-old sister was shot in the leg. She survived. A third sibling was not injured in the shooting.

At a press conference Friday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee discussed Lockett's arrest.

"We've had a lot of tips coming in," Acevedo said.

He added that the department is looking for possibly other suspects in the fatal drive-by shooting.

Turner also pledged an additional $1 million for HPD.

"I have authorized an additional $1 million in police overtime to work in communities to solve this and other crimes and build relationships with diverse neighborhoods," Turner said.

EMBED More News Videos

TIMELINE: Children killed by gun violence in Houston



Lockett is no stranger to police.

According to documents, he was previously charged for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and for carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle.

Hutchins was the 10th child shot and killed in Houston in the past year, police say.

News of the child's murder sent shockwaves through the community, with even Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo weighing in on the crime.

Mayor Turner tweeted after hearing the news of Lockett's arrest, saying, "Violence against our kids will not be tolerated. We will work overtime and spend whatever it takes to protect our children."

Young kids injured in driveby shooting while sitting in mom's car outside nail salon
EMBED More News Videos

Police are working to track down the person who shot a boy and girl outside a southeast Houston nail salon.

RELATED: HPD takes aim at gangs after shooting deaths of 10 children
EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said gang members who kill children will not get a slap on the wrist.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingcrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Muslim woman stabbed by attacker yelling religious slurs
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Shots fired at police during chase in north Houston
Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead
Rep. Blake Farenthold resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Ex-Harris Co. assistant treasurer allegedly paid dominatrix in blackmail scam
Driver gets 32 years in prison for killing prom-goer
Show More
UFC star Conor McGregor charged with assault in melee
Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
More News