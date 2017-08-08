A 15-year-old robbery suspect is accused of biting an AT&T store employee during a robbery on Aug. 4 in Friendswood.According to police, three men entered the AT&T store on W. Parkwood Avenue and attempted to steal display merchandise. When they ran to the front door, they collided with each other and dropped the merchandise, police said.An employee was able to detain the 15-year-old until police arrived. The teen was already on probation in Harris County for theft and vehicle theft. He was taken to the Galveston County Juvenile Detention Center.Two other suspects fled from the store and got away in a black SUV, investigators said.The vehicle was recovered in Houston.Police believe the robbery is part of an organized theft ring in the area.