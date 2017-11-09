Apple iOS users, we have good news for you! You'll now be able to type the letter "i" without having that pesky autocorrect.Previously, a bug in iOS 11.1 software would autocorrect the letter "i" to an upper case "A" with a question mark.The new 11.1.1. update fixes the autocorrect issue and fixes another issue where "Hey Siri" stopped working.You can download the update by going to "settings" on your device, clicking on "general" and then going to "software update."