TECHNOLOGY

You can type "i" again! Apple releases software update to fix autocorrect glitch

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple releases software update to fix glitch. (KTRK)

Apple iOS users, we have good news for you! You'll now be able to type the letter "i" without having that pesky autocorrect.

Previously, a bug in iOS 11.1 software would autocorrect the letter "i" to an upper case "A" with a question mark.

The new 11.1.1. update fixes the autocorrect issue and fixes another issue where "Hey Siri" stopped working.

You can download the update by going to "settings" on your device, clicking on "general" and then going to "software update."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
technologyappleiphone
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook selects Houston for its next big project
Twitter users utilize expanded character limit
'Send nudes': Facebook's odd request to stop revenge porn
Uber unveils flying taxi plan, teams with NASA
More Technology
Top Stories
HPD officer arrested on evidence tampering charge
5 years after Sandy, Houston looks to avoid same mistakes
Nutcracker Market vendor says she lost thousands
Man attacked outside Wells Fargo in SE Houston
Meet the Joel Osteen lookalike who fooled everybody
City of Houston cancels 2017 Veterans Day parade
Altuve, Springer win AL Silver Slugger Awards
New law lets some DWI convictions be sealed
Show More
Mayor wants more 'deep cleansings' of homeless camps
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Best Buy to open distribution center in Missouri City
Family's hilarious obit honors life man actually lived
5-year-old boy's wish to be UPS driver comes true
More News
Top Video
Meet the Joel Osteen lookalike who fooled everybody
New law lets some DWI convictions be sealed
Can you pass a written driving test?
Man attacked outside Wells Fargo in SE Houston
More Video