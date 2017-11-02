TECHNOLOGY

Internet reacts to brief disappearance of President Donald Trump's Twitter account

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump disappeared from Twitter on Thursday, but not for long. Around 4 p.m. PST, this was the message greeting people who looked for his personal account @realDonaldTrump: "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!"


The account returned shortly after it vanished. You can click here to see it live.

The reason this happened? Well, Twitter says, "Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."

Twitter later tweeted that they learned it was a customer support employee who deactivated the account during their last day at work.

The brief disappearance of the president's Twitter account got the internet buzzing. Here's a roundup of some of the best tweets:


