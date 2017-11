Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Uh, guys? Trump's twitter is back from the upside-down. Can only imagine what it's brought back with it. May god help us all. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 2, 2017

Trump's twitter account vanishing and then reappearing moments later is the best evidence yet that the events of the past 2 years are the result of warring sects of time travellers — Nfinit (@Nfinit) November 2, 2017

Trump’s Twitter was down today, JUST LIKE HIS APPROVAL RATINGS pic.twitter.com/iPEacadD1e — Impeachable Trump (@ImpeachMeBigly) November 2, 2017

I was there for the great vanishing of Donald Trump's Twitter account.



Nov 2, 2017. — Justin Jacobs (@justinjacobs) November 2, 2017

when you thought trump's twitter was deleted but then it came back within 70 seconds pic.twitter.com/xzEMayrGbH — Marissa D (@marissad415) November 2, 2017

If only for a moment, everything seemed better.



Never forget 6:58 ET



The minute Trump’s Twitter was somehow down. pic.twitter.com/4OkIm1kOFO — Karlee (@KarleeKanz) November 2, 2017

Leftists were popping champagne corks for that 15 mins Trump's Twitter went down.



What does that tell you about their view of free speech? — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 2, 2017

trump’s twitter was deleted today and for a minute I was hoping someone finally listened to what a woman said. https://t.co/bX0EMvmdpS — sab✨ (@JoyfulSab) November 3, 2017

Obama just endorsed Crooked Hillary. He wants four more years of Obama—but nobody else does! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2016

While Trump’s Twitter account was down, I stole every piece of china from the White House China Room. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 2, 2017

It's gonna turn out that Trump's twitter password was "obamasucks" or some shit and some dude logged on and deactivated him — yaya (@YayaSucks) November 2, 2017

President Donald Trump disappeared from Twitter on Thursday, but not for long. Around 4 p.m. PST, this was the message greeting people who looked for his personal account @realDonaldTrump : "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!"The account returned shortly after it vanished. You can click here to see it live.The reason this happened? Well, Twitter says , "Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."Twitter later tweeted that they learned it was a customer support employee who deactivated the account during their last day at work.The brief disappearance of the president's Twitter account got the internet buzzing. Here's a roundup of some of the best tweets: