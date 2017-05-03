TECHNOLOGY

What you need to know about the Google Docs phishing scam

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you receive an email about a shared Google Doc, you're cautioned not to open it.

Watch out, internet! A new email phishing scam involving Google Docs is circulating through people's inboxes.

The scam was first reported on Wednesday, where users are sent an email with an invitation to open what appears to be a Google Doc.


Clicking on the document (WARNING: Do not click the link!) link brings up what looks like an official page where users can enter their login information for their Google account, allowing for your information to be compromised.


Google Docs tweeted about the scam on May 3, warning users "not to click through & report as phishing in Gmail."



If you are one of the users who did click the link, Mashable suggests doing the following:

If you did happen to click on the malicious link and allowed attackers into your account, you can revoke that access relatively easily. First, go to your Google permissions page. There you will find a list of all the apps that have account access. One app, titled Google Docs, is the offender. Revoke its permission immediately, and then change your password.

Wednesday afternoon, Google tweeted an official statement saying they've taken action to protect users and are working "to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again."



Be cautious of any Google Docs invites you may receive. This latest scam is reminiscent of another phishing scam that hit Gmail users in January.
Related Topics:
technologygooglescam
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Cameras allow families to live-stream newborns from NICU
New Amazon Echo Look keeps track of your outfits
Prototype car that flies over water unveiled
CA county uses texting to encourage teens to vote
More Technology
Top Stories
Rockets drop Game 2 to Spurs
Buckingham Palace calls emergency meeting
UT student injured in stabbing returns home to Katy
Severe storms leave damage in northern Houston area
13 Investigates: Could METRO deaths have been prevented?
Neighbors fear mountain of trash causing health problems
Erratic behavior in court by man accused of hate crime
Show More
Armed customer kills shooter in sports bar
Conroe 911 caller: 'I'm too scared to go out of my closet'
DPS: County judge's distracted driving caused crash
Upside-down U.S. flag angers restaurant patron
Ex-employee accused of pocketing $275K from Kroger
More News
Top Video
13 Investigates: Could METRO deaths have been prevented?
TX Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Neighbors fear mountain of trash causing health problems
UT student injured in stabbing returns home to Katy
More Video