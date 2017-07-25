TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft saves beloved drawing app MS Paint after 'outpouring of support'

Say goodbye to Microsoft Paint.

Update: On Monday night Microsoft announced that MS Paint is not going away and will soon be available in the Windows store for free. The statement reads in part, "we've seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint. If there's anything we learned, it's that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans."

Microsoft has signaled the end of one of its most iconic and beloved applications.

Drawing program and time-waster Paint has been deemed as "Deprecated" for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, meaning the program is "not in active development and might be removed in future releases."

Paint was introduced in 1985 as a part of Windows 1.0. Microsoft introduced Paint 3D earlier this year as an update to Paint, allowing users to create "2D masterpieces or 3D models that you can play with from all angles."
