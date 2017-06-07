HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're tired of Tinder and bored with Bumble, don't give up on online dating just yet --- a new, highly hyped dating app that promises to cut through all of the online dating noise has set its sights on Houston.
The League bills itself as an ultra exclusive service with "no voyeurs, no randoms, no games, no fakes, no noise and no shame." It vets potential users through their Facebook and Linkedin accounts to verify employment and education claims, after which point registrants must be additionally vetted by a human being before they are accepted into the service.
Presently, the app is only available in seven major cities across the country, but that's about to change. The League will come to Houston at the end of June as part of a 10-city summer tour, according to the Houston Business Journal.
As of June 7, more than 7,100 Houstonians have signed up to participate, only 20 to 30 percent of whom will eventually be accepted.
For recent launches in Chicago and Boston, the service accepted an initial 'class' of 2,000 users. Users skewed slightly more female than male in both cities, with a 5 percent LGBT population and an average age range in the late 20s.
Approximately 20 percent of users in those two cities had obtained an MBA, JD or MD degree, 5 percent identified as founders or CEOs and 20 percent hailed form prestigious universities like Harvard, MIT and Northwestern.
"We designed The League to cater to the needs of all of us crazy-busy, hard-working city peeps who want to date & meet new, awesome, compatible people without all the hassle that comes with other dating apps today," the company wrote before its 2014 launch.
