TECHNOLOGY

Texas lawmaker files resolution to stop using Chilean flag emoji as Texas flag

This is the Chilean flag. Not the Texas flag.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
You're using the wrong emoji.

That's the statement from one Texas lawmaker, who is filing legislation to remind all Texans that an emoji that looks like a Texas flag is not, in fact, the Texas flag.

"Most major electronic messaging applications provide a number of flag emojis, including that of the Republic of Chile, but the official flag of Texas, also known as the Lone Star Flag, is not included in the selection," wrote Rep. Tom Oliverson.

Oliverson lives in Cypress.



The Lone Star flag looks similar to the Chilean flag above but has a blue box with the Lone Star goes top to bottom.



The five points of the Lone Star represent fortitude, loyalty, righteousness, prudence, and broadmindedness.

House Resolution 75 would remind folks that there is no substitute for the Lone Star flag.

"That the 85th Legislature of the State of Texas hereby reject the notion that the Chilean flag, although it is a nice flag, can in any way compare to or be substituted for the official state flag of Texas and urge all Texans not to use the Republic of Chile flag emoji in digital forums when referring to the Lone Star Flag of the great State of Texas."
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
