TECHNOLOGY

Twitter coalition works to identify Unite the Right attendees

EMBED </>More Videos

A large coalition of Twitter users is working to publicly identify those who protested in Charlottesville. (KTRK)

After violence erupted at a rally protesting the removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend, a large coalition of Twitter users is working to publicly identify those who were photographed demonstrating.

Nearly 310,000 people strong, the movement is centered around the anonymous Twitter account @YesYoureRacist, which has been posting images of demonstrators from Friday night's torchlight march on the rotunda and Saturday morning's rally and encouraging users to identify those pictured.

The account claims to have gotten one of the demonstrators fired from his job at a California restaurant, posting a statement seemingly from the restaurant confirming the demonstrator's termination.

PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists


Peter Cvjetanovic, another one of the demonstrators identified through the crowdsourced campaign, confirmed to a local television station that he was in a photo posted to the account, but defended his views and said he did not expect the photograph he was in to be circulated so heavily on the internet.

"I understand the photo has a very negative connotation. But I hope that the people sharing the photo are willing to listen that I'm not the angry racist they see in that photo," Cvjetanovic told KTVN-TV.

While some have called foul on the movement's goals -- decrying it as public shaming -- those involved have noted that the demonstrators attended a rally on public property that was heavily covered by the news media, and some of them have even given interviews to news outlets.

RELATED: A timeline of the deadly weekend in Charlottesville
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a timeline of events from the violent weekend in Charlottesville, Va.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
technologysocial mediatwitterprotestrallywhite supremacistsVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Apple investigating alleged Houston iPhone explosion
Group asks parents to delay giving kids cellphones
Everything you need to know about viral app Sarahah
Expert recommends against changing password? It's true!
More Technology
Top Stories
Officials charge mom of abandoned newborn
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
'Racism is evil' - Trump condemns white supremacists
Petition created to ban Bun B from Houston sports
Mother of woman hurt in Charlottesville speaks
Show More
Police: Garbage truck driver at fault in deadly accident
Taylor Swift's allegation that she was groped heads to jury
Bond denied for driver in attack in Charlottesville
Man stabbed to death in dispute over parking spot
Experiments, ice cream launched to space station
More News
Top Video
How much do you know about Bun B?
Beautiful: Rare all-white moose takes a swim
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
More Video