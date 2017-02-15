TECHNOLOGY

The future is here: Unmanned passenger drones take flight

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai will be launching an unmanned passnger drone service in July.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (KTRK) --
Have you ever been stuck in traffic and wish your car had wings?

Well, the future may be closer than you think.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced plans to launch a unmanned passenger drone program in July.

The Chinese-made eHang 184 is capable of carrying a passenger that weighs up to 220 pounds, has a flight time of about 30 minutes, and can travel up to 30 miles. The modern marvel would be controlled remotely from a command center.

This new aircraft was unveiled at the 2016 CES tech fair in Las Vegas.
