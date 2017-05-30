STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

These apps help make finding lawn service easy

New apps help users connect with lawn care pros. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for a new lawn service? Well, you guessed it, there's an app for that.

Two apps are helping Houstonians keep their lawns trimmed and neat.

PHOTOS: Apps connect homeowners with lawn care professionals
GreenPal is like Uber for lawn service. Homeowners can list their lawn on the app at no charge by entering their address. Minutes later, vetted lawn care companies bid for the job. The users can then check ratings, read reviews and select the vendor they want.

When the job is complete, the lawn care company uploads a photo of the finished product and the homeowner can rate the experience and pay for the service through the GreenPal app.
LawnGuru is another app that works a little differently. It uses mapping to measure your property to make sure you get a fair price and so the lawn care service provider knows where to mow.
Both apps are pretty competitive when it comes to pricing because users are able to get several bids.

There's no need to hire the pros - you can keep your yard green on your own with this advice

