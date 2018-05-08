T-MOBILE

T-Mobile service restored in Houston after massive outage

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia gives an update on the service outage involving T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Service is returning to T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers Tuesday evening after an outage that lasted for hours in the afternoon.

The telecom's chief technology officer, Neville Ray, said at 6:34 p.m., "Service has been restored."


Ray added that customers will need to "power cycle," or restart, their device if they still experience issues.

T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Houston



Earlier in the afternoon, Ray cited a "major fiber cut" impacted service. He added that engineers were working to resolve the issue "as quickly as possible."

Eyewitness News learned customers of Metro PCS, which is T-Mobile's prepaid mobile arm, were also affected by the outage since they operate on the same network.

Eyewitness News reached out to T-Mobile regarding the possibility of refunds to customers over the outage. Representatives said they didn't know whether any would be issued.



The outage persisted in the hours leading up to the Houston Rockets playoff game at Toyota Center. They said T-Mobile users should ensure an ID is added to their Flash Seats account for entrance into the arena. Doors were scheduled to be open at 5:30 p.m.
