T-Mobile service in Houston expected back in 'next few hours' after massive outage

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia speaks with T-Mobile customers in Midtown Houston as they seek answer for a massive outage.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
T-Mobile and Metro PCS customers in Houston should expect to get back service "in the next few hours" after going without for much afternoon.

The telecom's chief technology officer, Neville Ray, said at 5:25 p.m., "Crews are making repairs and anticipate some service restoration in the next few hours."
T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Houston



Earlier in the afternoon, Ray cited a "major fiber cut" is impacting service. He added that engineers were working to resolve the issue "as quickly as possible."

Eyewitness News has learned customers of Metro PCS, which is T-Mobile's prepaid mobile arm, were also affected by the outage since they operate on the same network.

Eyewitness News also reached out to T-Mobile regarding the possibility of refunds to customers over the outage. Representatives said they didn't know whether any would be issued.



Aware that many fans will need their phones to pull up their tickets, the Houston Rockets said T-Mobile users should ensure an ID is added to their Flash Seats account for entrance into the arena. Doors were scheduled to be open at Toyota Center at 5:30 p.m.
