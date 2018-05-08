HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --T-Mobile and Metro PCS customers in Houston should expect to get back service "in the next few hours" after going without for much afternoon.
The telecom's chief technology officer, Neville Ray, said at 5:25 p.m., "Crews are making repairs and anticipate some service restoration in the next few hours."
UPDATE: Engineers continue to work with our transport partner. Crews are making repairs and anticipate some service restoration in the next few hours. Thank you again for your patience. https://t.co/qWCeKQzDaC— Neville (@NevilleRay) May 8, 2018
Earlier in the afternoon, Ray cited a "major fiber cut" is impacting service. He added that engineers were working to resolve the issue "as quickly as possible."
We’re seeing impact to our service in the Houston area due to a major fiber cut. Engineers are engaged and working with our transport partner to get this resolved as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience.— Neville (@NevilleRay) May 8, 2018
Eyewitness News has learned customers of Metro PCS, which is T-Mobile's prepaid mobile arm, were also affected by the outage since they operate on the same network.
Eyewitness News also reached out to T-Mobile regarding the possibility of refunds to customers over the outage. Representatives said they didn't know whether any would be issued.
I just asked the media relations department that questions! They said they didn't know right now. #abc13 https://t.co/ElMEZBVj83— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 8, 2018
Aware that many fans will need their phones to pull up their tickets, the Houston Rockets said T-Mobile users should ensure an ID is added to their Flash Seats account for entrance into the arena. Doors were scheduled to be open at Toyota Center at 5:30 p.m.