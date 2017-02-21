STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Get the best cell phone plan for your lifestyle

How to find the best cell phone plans to fit your budget.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
No one wants to pay more for their cell phone plan than they have to, and all cell phone plans are not created the same. But whether you're a college student, a world traveler or part of a busy family, there's a plan for you.

You might save a bundle by switching, but you have to think about who is using the phone, and how they're using it.

College students are already paying high tuition bills, so they'll want a plan that keeps rates low and uses the WiFi networks that are already available on most college campuses.

According to Consumer Reports, Ting Wireless may be a good option. It offers one of the cheapest deals out there and is compatible with about 80 percent of phones. For $6 a month, you get unlimited calls and texts when you're on WiFi. When you're not on WiFi, cellular prices are still reasonable and best of all, your bill is based on how much service you used in the previous month.

If you're looking for a plan to cover your whole family, Consumer Reports says you'll want one that's highly customizable with low rates and top-notch customer service. For that, Consumer Reports suggests to check out Consumer Cellular. It's one of their top-rated services which offers plans and smartphones ranging from cheap to premium. The downside? Fewer phone models to choose from compared to bigger carriers.

If you often travel out of the country, using your smartphone can be expensive, but there are ways to save. For world travelers, we recommend Google Project Fi, which relies on WiFi for service and to keep costs low. When WiFi isn't an option, rates are still affordable. One drawback for Google's Project Fi? It offers only three models: Google's new Pixel smartphone and older Nexus phones, the 6P and 5X.

