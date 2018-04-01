SNAPCHAT

Snapchat takes dig at Facebook election interference scandal with Russian profile filter

EMBED </>More Videos

As backlash continues to mount over foreign election interference, Snapchat introduced a Russian Facebook profile filter. (Snapchat)

Danny Clemens
For April Fool's Day, Snapchat is taking a deep dig at rival Facebook with a jab at the embattled social network's apparent role in foreign election interference.

Snapchat's newest filter -- which you can find by swiping right after snapping a photo -- shows a mock Facebook post that you might see after changing your profile picture on Facebook. Above your photo, the text "(Your name) updated their profile picture" appears in a faux-Cyrillic font.

Below your photo, the filter indicates that "your mom, a bot and 2 others" have already reacted to the photo, some with a sad face, all in the style of an actual Facebook post.

It's all a nod to the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election. Russia is accused of operating massive bot farms that flooded Facebook and other social media websites with propaganda intended to rile up coveted swing voters to sway the election in President Donald Trump's favor.

In some cases, the Russian trolls and bots allegedly hijacked the online identities of actual people, using their names and photos to appear more realistic. Trump's campaign and administration have both repeatedly denied that any collusion occurred.

Cambridge Analytica, a third-party data firm that worked with the Trump campaign, is also accused of misusing Facebook user information during the election. The company allegedly used that data to "build psychological profiles so voters could be targeted with ads and stories," according to the Associated Press.

As the 2018 midterm election approaches, Facebook said it is doubling down to prevent such interference and foster "meaningful interactions" between its users. The company is working to "combat foreign interference, remove fake accounts, increase ad transparency and reduce the spread of false news" on its platform.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologysocial mediasnapchatfacebookinternet2016 electionrussiabuzzworthywhat's trendingpolitics
SNAPCHAT
Alvin daycare where workers ridiculed a baby on video
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby
More snapchat
TECHNOLOGY
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
Chinese space station falling to earth: Where will it land?
Happy Birthday, Apple!
Apps designed to help undocumented immigrants
More Technology
Top Stories
Officer injured chasing suspect who jumped in Fulshear lake
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Deputies: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
Man surrenders peacefully to SWAT after barricading himself in home
Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia
Sheriff's vehicle hit protester during Stephon Clark protest
Matt Barnes announces scholarship at Stephon Clark rally
Watch your step: It's rattlesnake season
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing in southeast Houston
'He was trying to pull me': Teen describes attempted kidnapping
About 30 dogs believed dead in kennel fire
Inspirational story: From gang life to assistant principal
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
More News
Top Video
18 sets of twins pose with Easter Bunny
Deputies: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
'He was trying to pull me': Teen describes attempted kidnapping
Man accused of trying to kidnap 17YO walking to school
More Video