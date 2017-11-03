People wait for hours ahead of new iPhone X

The iPhone X hits stores today and people across the world are lining up to get their hands on Apple's new $1,000 gadget.There was a long line of people who waited for hours outside the Apple store in Highland Village ahead of the store openingSome people had been waiting since Thursday morning."We're here every year to get the phone on the first day," Shehzaan Bandukia said.The iPhone X is Apple's most expensive phone ever, but it comes with some major changes.The screen takes up more space on the device, and the home button is gone. Users will have to unlock their phone with face detection technology.