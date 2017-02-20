TECHNOLOGY

Snapchat Spectacles are now available to buy online

Snapchat's trendy glasses are now available for purchase online. (KTRK)

Haddie Djemal
Getting your hands on a pair of Snapchat spectacles just got a whole lot easier.

The social media company released its trendy camera enabled shades late 2016, but the only way to buy a pair was to track down a roaming vending machine.

Now, the spectacles are available for purchase online in the U.S.

The sunglasses are going for $130 and come in three different colors-coral, black, and teal.

The price includes a charging case and cable.

The new snapchat extension allows users to make a 10-second snap by pressing a button and wirelessly add those snaps to their user account's memories.

ABC's Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes even took the new glasses for a spin.


So if you're a Snapchat user, you can now snap away!
