Getting your hands on a pair of Snapchat spectacles just got a whole lot easier.The social media company released its trendy camera enabled shades late 2016, but the only way to buy a pair was to track down a roaming vending machine.Now, the spectacles are available for purchase online in the U.S.The sunglasses are going for $130 and come in three different colors-coral, black, and teal.The price includes a charging case and cable.The new snapchat extension allows users to make a 10-second snap by pressing a button and wirelessly add those snaps to their user account's memories.ABC's Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes even took the new glasses for a spin.So if you're a Snapchat user, you can now snap away!