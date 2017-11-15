Albert Nguyen wants to improve the online dating experience for women. While apps like Bumble put women in the driver's seat, requiring them to make the first move, Nguyen wants men to put more effort into online dating.As co-founder of a new dating app, LUCK, the Austin entrepreneur feels that when men mindlessly swipe right on apps like Tinder or Bumble, it creates more work and frustration for women. His bootstrapped app takes a different approach.