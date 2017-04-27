TECHNOLOGY

Amazon reveals new Echo Look device that will check your wardrobe

Amazon reveals new Echo Look device that will check your wardrobe.

Amazon revealed its new Echo Look device Wednesday, making it the latest gadget designed to take care of everyday tasks.

The Echo Look has Alexa built-in, which is the voice-operated virtual assistant that provides weather, traffic and news updates, music and more.

Amazon's latest device takes things further.

Echo Look promises to give a second opinion on which outfit looks the best, a service that combines machine learning algorithms with advice from fashion specialists, Amazon said.

The device will also take "full-length photos and short videos" with the hands-free camera.

The Echo Look is available for $199.99 by invitation only. An invite can be requested on Amazon's product page.

