TECHNOLOGY

Navigating Houston's airports is now easier than ever

Houston airports launch new way-finding tool for fly2houston.com. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Getting around Houston's two major airports is now a lot easier.

Travelers can use their smartphone, or any other internet capable device, to navigate the terminals and it doesn't require downloading different apps.

The new way-finding technology is available directly from the fly2houston website.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) are the first airports to offer the new technology.

The service is available on any device that users might access the internet from.

Transit path directions help travelers get from point A to point B quickly with graphics and text pointing out directions.

It also provides estimated walking times, so if you have a tight connection you know just how much time you will need to get to your next gate.

Points of interest like shops and restaurants are also searchable within the program.

Airport officials said the maps tab was the most visited section of the fly2houston site and this new technology enhances it even more.

To give the technology a test drive before your next flight, check out the IAH and HOU sites.

