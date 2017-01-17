TECHNOLOGY

Your password could be making it easy for people to hack into your account
EMBED </>More News Videos

Most common passwords

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A new list of the most common computer passwords shows just how badly we need to start changing our own.

There were a number of data breaches leaking people's login information online in 2016. In some cases, breaches have provided researchers with a look at people's security habits.

Sadly, the password 123456 is the world's most popular password, according to security firm Keeper. In second place was 123456789.

SEE ALSO: These are passwords we all need to stop using

The third most common password is "Qwerty," which are the first six letters on the top left side of a computer keyboard.

And believe it or not, people are still using "password" as their password. That was ranked as the eighth spot on the list.

So did you change your password yet?
Related Topics:
technologypasswordsecurity breachcomputers
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
18-wheeler accident shuts down part of Katy Fwy.
JetBlue to offer free Wi-Fi on all planes
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
Happy Birthday, iPhone!
More Technology
Top Stories
Employee fires AR-15 at gun range burglary suspects
Atmosphere 'favorable' for more tornadoes Tuesday morning
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
Putin comes to Trump's defense on 'fake allegations'
Vicious hammer attack caught on video
18-wheeler accident shuts down part of Katy Fwy.
Teen girl shot along with three others at MLK celebration
Show More
Spring native relives deadly Mexican nightclub shooting
Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks
Man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
Last man to walk on the moon has died
NWS: Small tornado caused damage in NW Harris Co.
More News
Top Video
Employee fires AR-15 at gun range burglary suspects
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
Miniature horse loves playing with his green ball
Atmosphere 'favorable' for more tornadoes Tuesday morning
More Video