T-Mobile cites 'major line cut' for service outage in Houston

T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
T-Mobile customers in the Houston area are experiencing a service outage Tuesday afternoon.

The telecom company's chief technology officer, Neville Ray, said a major fiber cut is impacting service.

Ray added that engineers are working to resolve the issue "as quickly as possible."


There were no details on when service will return to normal for Houston T-Mobile subscribers.
