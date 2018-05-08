HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --T-Mobile customers in the Houston area are experiencing a service outage Tuesday afternoon.
The telecom company's chief technology officer, Neville Ray, said a major fiber cut is impacting service.
Ray added that engineers are working to resolve the issue "as quickly as possible."
We’re seeing impact to our service in the Houston area due to a major fiber cut. Engineers are engaged and working with our transport partner to get this resolved as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience.— Neville (@NevilleRay) May 8, 2018
There were no details on when service will return to normal for Houston T-Mobile subscribers.