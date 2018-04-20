STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Listen up! Putting wireless headphones to the test

EMBED </>More Videos

We're putting wireless headphones to the test. (KTRK)

By
If you're tired of getting tangled in headphone cords, we're putting wireless headphones to the test.

We found one pair for as low as $30.

The tech team at Consumer Reports says you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a decent pair of wireless headphones.

They like the JVC Gumy wireless headphones that sell for $30.

If you have more money to spend, you can get headphones with features like noise cancellation.

"Noise cancelling is a feature on headphones that blocks unwanted, external sounds. That may be useful for any number of reasons, if you're sitting at a cafe or if you're in kind of a noisy, open office environment," said Nicholas Deleon, Consumer Reports Tech Editor.

Other features allow you to control your music from the earpiece without ever taking your phone out of your pocket.

Some headphone models, let you swipe up to increase the volume or down to decrease the volume. You can also tap once to pause, twice to fast forward or three times to rewind.

You may also want to consider style. Bulkier, over-the-ear headphones may get you more battery life, while in-ear models are easier to stash and can be truly wireless.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologystretch your dollarheadphonessave money
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
4 ways to teach your teenagers how to save money
4 ways to save on a down payment for a home
Here's what you can do for a healthy head of hair
DIY: Put color into your fiesta with your own piñata
More stretch your dollar
TECHNOLOGY
Time running out to get cash back if you own an original PS3
Zuckerberg: Regulation of social media firms is 'inevitable'
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
You can stay in first ever luxury space hotel for a price
More Technology
Top Stories
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Man in custody after reportedly shooting brother
Explosion reported at Texas City refinery
Waco siege, 25 years later: The raid, aftermath and legacy
Grandma suspected of killing 2 and stealing identity captured in Texas
Houston celebrates Barbara Bush's life
Digital Deal of the Day
Houston Texans release 2018 season schedule
Show More
Atlantic Coffee Solutions set to close its doors in Houston's East End
Barbara Bush's scrapbooks give insight to family's legacy
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT waives $1.3B in late fees
HPD reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing
Barbara Bush's impact felt at Third Ward Houston school
More News