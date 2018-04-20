Listen up! Putting wireless headphones to the test

If you're tired of getting tangled in headphone cords, we're putting wireless headphones to the test.We found one pair for as low as $30.The tech team at Consumer Reports says you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a decent pair of wireless headphones.They like the JVC Gumy wireless headphones that sell for $30.If you have more money to spend, you can get headphones with features like noise cancellation."Noise cancelling is a feature on headphones that blocks unwanted, external sounds. That may be useful for any number of reasons, if you're sitting at a cafe or if you're in kind of a noisy, open office environment," said Nicholas Deleon, Consumer Reports Tech Editor.Other features allow you to control your music from the earpiece without ever taking your phone out of your pocket.Some headphone models, let you swipe up to increase the volume or down to decrease the volume. You can also tap once to pause, twice to fast forward or three times to rewind.You may also want to consider style. Bulkier, over-the-ear headphones may get you more battery life, while in-ear models are easier to stash and can be truly wireless.