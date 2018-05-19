Limited edition solar powered iPhone X

If you think your iPhone accessories are expensive, consider the price of the new, limited edition iPhone 10 "Tesla."It costs a whopping $4,500 or for an extra $300, you can get 256-gigs of storage.It includes a solar-powered case by Russian accessory producer "Caviar" that attaches directly to the iPhone 10.The solar panel makes the phone a bit thicker than the normal iPhone X model.The case is made of carbon fiber and the panel is shock resistant.The company says high demand prompted them to increase the initial run order from 99 units to just under 1,000 units. Each one comes engraved with its own number.The first one off of the production line, 'Number One', has been offered to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.