Light up any room with a flick of the wireless wall switch

The wireless wall switch lets you add light to just about anywhere, but is it worth it? (KTRK)

The Wireless Wall Switch allows you to add light to just about anywhere without wires.

It's a cheap and easy way to light up places like a closet, storage shed, tool box or workspace.

The switch runs on AAA batteries, which are included.

You also don't have to do a lot to install the switch.

All you need to do is peel and stick the tape on the back or use the magnets on the back to attach it to any surface.

Hit the switch, and it'll light up your life with bright LEDs.

You can get two for $13 at Walgreens or buy one for just $3 each when you buy four on Amazon.

This gadget is totally worth it!
