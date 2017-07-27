TECHNOLOGY

Amazon's Jeff Bezos is the new richest person in the world

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was named the richest man in the world by Forbes. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has overtaken Bill Gates as the richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

Bezos' fortune has surpassed $90 billion after Amazon stock jumped by 1.6 percent on Thursday morning, adding $1.4 billion to Bezos' wealth. He is the seventh person to hold the title of world's richest person.

Here are five lesser known facts about Bezos, the newly minted richest person in the world:

He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Bezos was born on January 12, 1964. He lived in Albuquerque with his mother, Jacklyn Gise Jorgensen, and his stepfather, Mike Bezos, until he was a teenager. His family moved to Miami where Bezos attended high school.

Amazon was almost named "Cadabra" and "Relentless.com"
When Bezos first sought to create the world's largest online bookstore, he almost named his company "Cadabra" after the magical term. He was convinced by Amazon's first lawyer to stay way from the name because it sounded too similar to "Cadaver." Bezos was also interested in the name Relentless.com before settling on Amazon. Today, Relentless.com leads to Amazon.

He was Time Magazine's Person of the Year in 1999

At the height of the dotcom boom, Bezos was named 1999 Person of the Year with the sub headline "The fast-moving Internet economy has a jungle of competitors...and here's the king"

He has owned The Washington Post since 2013
Bezos purchased The Post for $250 million after the newspaper was locally controlled for 80 years by the Graham family. Bezos is reportedly not involved in the editorial direction of the newspaper, but has pushed The Post to be more digitally minded.

He wants to fly into space with Blue Origin
Bezos hopes to offer private flights into space at over 100 km above the Earth. Blue Origin, which Bezos founded in 2000, says on their website, "Earth, in all its beauty, is just the starting place."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyamazonbill gatesbuzzworthy
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
New York eyes 'textalyzer' to bust drivers using phones
BEWARE: 'FruitFly' malware spies on Mac users
Update: Microsoft saves beloved drawing app Paint
Festival to mark Pokemon Go anniversary goes awry
More Technology
Top Stories
Harris County Sheriff's deputy found dead in home
Rapper Z-Ro appears in court on assault charge
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
Moving closer to Highway 288 toll lane reality
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol
Man dies after spinning Ohio fair ride malfunctions
Could Sean Spicer dance his way onto DWTS?
Uber charging customers to return lost items
Show More
Caught on camera: Orca whale attacks fishing boat
Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Ohio State Fair tragedy: Other major accidents on rides
Man insists 'everything' bagel, not drugs, led to positive test
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
More News
Photos
San Antonio smuggling victims remembered at Houston vigil
Shopping now for back to school can save you big money
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
How to get help after massive Harris Co. toll road glitch
More Photos