HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Apple is known for pushing the limit on new technology with innovative ideas and the company is hoping to do it again in September.
The iPhone 8 is set to release at the end of the summer. If you need a new phone you might want to start trying to sell your old phone in August.
Storage Issues: Cutting back on storage is one way to save money but remember, iPhones can't be upgraded. They don't have a memory card slot or any other way to add additional memory after your purchase.
The only way to get more storage is by purchasing a phone with more storage.
Tech experts from experimac in west Houston recommend getting the phone with the most storage that you can afford right from the start.
Music and photos can always be stored by using the iCloud to free up space on your iPhone. The downside is that it uses more data and takes longer to sync. Also, you could have issues being able to access all of your music when you're on the go if you don't have a data connection.
Get a Good Case: The best thing to do to protect your investment is getting a good case. Not just any case will keep your screen safe. Look for one with a raised edge, so if you drop your iPhone the case takes the impact and, hopefully, keep your glass intact.
Protect Your Glass: Talking about broken screens, tempered overlays on the screen can add an additional layer of protection. It won't completely stop a break but it can reduce the number of glass shards.
One important thing to remember is that the iPhone 7 and 7+ are waterproof but they aren't if your screen gets replaced, even if you have it done by Apple. That's just one more reason to get a good case.
Go Wireless: When it comes to must-have accessories, think wireless. Later edition iPhones don't have headphone jacks because of the waterproof feature. Headphones are a great investment since cords will be a thing of the past.
Think Portable: Portable chargers are another must-have since our smartphones are always in constant use. Investing in a portable charger will keep you powered up on the go and can even be used for wireless headphones.
