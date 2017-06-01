TECHNOLOGY

How to prevent annoying robocalls

U.S. consumers received approximately 2.4 billion robocalls per month in 2016, according to the FCC. (Shutterstock)

Robocalls are not only annoying, many times they aim to defraud consumers.

Telemarketing and robocalls are the top source of consumer complaints received by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). U.S. consumers received approximately 2.4 billion robocalls per month in 2016, according to the FCC.

Here are steps you can take to prevent annoying robocalls:

1. Join the Federal Trade Commission's National Do Not Call Registry at donotcall.gov.

2. Block any numbers that you've previously received robocalls from.

3. Use a paid app or service to prevent robocalls. (For iPhone and Android.)

The Better Business Bureau offers these recommendations for preventing robocalls:

- Never give out your personal or financial information.
- Don't rely on caller ID.
- Hang up the phone. Don't rely on an operator to get you off the call list.
- Contact your phone provider and ask them to block the number.
- Trust your instincts.
