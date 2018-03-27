FACEBOOK

How to find out what data Facebook has collected from you

Here are demos of how to check your data, deactivate your account and delete your account. (Shutterstock)

Government officials are now investigating Facebook's privacy policies and practices. It comes as the Federal Trade Commission steps up pressure on the social media giant over its handling of user data.

Data from 50-million Facebook users landed in the hands of Cambridge Analytica without their consent. Federal regulators are now looking into whether Facebook violated a consent decree.

Now Facebook users want to know what information the social media site keeps.

Here is how you can see your Facebook data.

To download a copy of your Facebook data:

1. Click at the top right of any Facebook page on a desktop and select Settings.

2. Click Download a copy of your Facebook data below your General Account Settings.

3. Click Start My Archive.

Facebook wants you to keep in mind that they have measures in place to help ensure the security of your information. They do require you to confirm your identity to complete the download process. You will not be able to access the information until you have completed the security check.

You can check to see whether they have your credit card information stored by clicking Settings > Payments. From there, you may choose to change or delete stored credit card information.

Facebook acknowledges Messenger and Facebook Lite users with Android phones who have uploaded contacts and chosen to "opt-in" had their call and text history logged.

READ MORE: Unlink your Facebook account from third-party apps with these tips
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
Your Facebook account probably has way more apps linked to it than you think.
