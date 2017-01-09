Today marks 10 years since the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone to the world.He made the announcement in San Francisco, describing it as "a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communications device."The iPhone quickly took off and started the smartphone age. The iPhone 7 makes the tenth generation of phones.Apple rode the wave to become one of the top technology companies in the world. Its sales hit the wall last year, but the company is set to deliver a new device in the fall.