Here's what you can do with that spare change you've been keeping

Is it worth dumping your spare change into a digital piggy bank? (KTRK)

For those of you who have a jar or pile of coins you've been saving at home, you may want to try the digital piggy bank.

It's a jar with a calculator on top. Every time you put in a coin, the jar knows exactly what that coin is and totals the change.

For example, put in a quarter, and it adds 25 cents. Put in a penny, and it adds one cent.

The calculator will keep going until the jar is full and you empty it. This way, you know how much money you have.

When you're ready to use the jar again, reset it.

The digital piggy bank can be found online for $10 - $15, depending on the type you buy.

It saves you from making a trip to the bank to add up your change, so I think it's totally worth it!
