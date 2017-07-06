TECHNOLOGY

Fire department warns parents to check location of children's phone charger

Parents are warned to check the location of their kids' phone chargers. (Newton NH Fire Department)

Does your child charge their phone on their bed or under their pillow? A New Hampshire fire department has posted a warning to parents on Facebook about the fire dangers of phone chargers on beds.

Newton NH Fire Department shared a photo of a phone charger that burned a bed sheet and blanket with the warning, "The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hotter and hotter."

"The likely result is that the pillow/bed will catch fire," the department said on Facebook. "This places the child/teen as well as everyone else in the home in great danger."


The post, which recommends that parents check the location of their family members' chargers, has been shared over 21,000 times.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologycellphonefirewarningparenting
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Navigating Houston's airports is now easier than ever
Panda Power Plant is cute and green
How to protect your iPhone and get hot accessories
Can you believe the iPhone is turning 10 years old?
More Technology
Top Stories
Former officer accused of stealing money from dying man
Arrest made in deadly New Caney hit-and-run
Deputies: Woman chews on meth bag found in buttocks
Missing worker left because she was 'stressed out'
Large fire destroys a South Houston warehouse
Hitler sketch taped to drive-thru window at Taco Bell
One year later, slain Dallas officers get new memorial
Show More
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Teens rescue pit bull puppy
Person hit by vehicle on North Loop eastbound at I-45
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
Hobby Lobby to pay fine for illegal smuggling
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
More Photos