Newton NH Fire Department shared a photo of a phone charger that burned a bed sheet and blanket with the warning, "The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hotter and hotter."
"The likely result is that the pillow/bed will catch fire," the department said on Facebook. "This places the child/teen as well as everyone else in the home in great danger."
The post, which recommends that parents check the location of their family members' chargers, has been shared over 21,000 times.