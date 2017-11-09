Facebook selects Houston for its next big project

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A new project started by Facebook is coming to Houston!
The company announced Thursday they plan to come to the Bayou City for what they're calling Community Boost.
According to Facebook, they want to help small businesses and job seekers by teaching them about social media and improving their digital skills. The plan includes cost-free seminars, classes, and business consultations.
The tech giant said they are still working out program locations and participation details. They will be unveiled at a later date.
Facebook also plans to visit St. Louis, Albuquerque, Des Moines, and Greenville in 2018.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff