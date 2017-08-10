TECHNOLOGY

VIDEO: 'Don't change your password' (from the man who told us to change it)

The man who got us all to change our passwords every few months says he regrets giving us the advice. (Shutterstock Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
The man who got us all to change our passwords every few months and who suggested we create logins with special characters and numbers says he regrets giving us the advice.

Bill Burr was with the National Institute of Standards and Technology when he issued the widely-adopted password advice in 2003. The Wall Street Journal just interviewed him and he says his recommendations back then actually do us more harm than good today.

He says our passwords get weaker the more we change them and suggests holding onto them for as long as they keep our accounts safe.

