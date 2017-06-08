Boeing working to develop pilotless planes

Forget self-driving cars -- pilotless planes are the transportation of the future, at least according to Boeing.Officials at the aerospace company say the basic building blocks for the technology already exist -- jetliners can take off, cruise and land using their onboard flight computers.The summer, Boeing plans to use a simulator to test artificial intelligence to make decisions that human pilots would normally make.Airlines are backing the idea due to what they describe as a shrinking pool of future airline pilots.