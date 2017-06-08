TECHNOLOGY

Boeing working to develop pilotless planes

EMBED

Boeing says it is developing pilotless planes. (KTRK)

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --
Forget self-driving cars -- pilotless planes are the transportation of the future, at least according to Boeing.

Officials at the aerospace company say the basic building blocks for the technology already exist -- jetliners can take off, cruise and land using their onboard flight computers.

The summer, Boeing plans to use a simulator to test artificial intelligence to make decisions that human pilots would normally make.

Airlines are backing the idea due to what they describe as a shrinking pool of future airline pilots.
