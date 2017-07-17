Messaging on Apple devices will be getting a little more expressive with new emojis set to be released later this year.
In honor of World Emoji Day, Apple previewed new emojis that will be available with their next operating system update. The emojis include a genie, sandwich, t-rex and elf.
Apple said in a press release, "The new emoji make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity, additional animals and creatures, new smiley faces and more."
Related Topics:
technologyiphoneemojissocial media
technologyiphoneemojissocial media