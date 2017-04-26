TECHNOLOGY

Amazon reveals new Echo Look device that will check your wardrobe

Amazon launched the Echo Look, a new device to "help you look your best." (Amazon.com)

Amazon revealed its new Echo Look device Wednesday, making it the latest gadget designed to take care of everyday tasks.

The Echo Look has Alexa built-in, which is the voice-operated virtual assistant that provides weather, traffic and news updates, music and more.

Amazon's latest device takes things further.

Echo Look promises to give a second opinion on which outfit looks the best, a service that combines machine learning algorithms with advice from fashion specialists, Amazon said.

The device will also take "full-length photos and short videos" with the hands-free camera.

The Echo Look is available for $199.99 by invitation only. An invite can be requested on Amazon's product page.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
technologyamazontechnology
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Prototype car that flies over water unveiled
CA county uses texting to encourage teens to vote
Texting and driving? 'Textalyzer' hopes to prove it
Are your headphones spying on you?
More Technology
Top Stories
Thief uses rat trap to smash into lighting store
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Museum District residents try extreme measures to deter thieves
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
Turner warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails
Tornado Watch issued for parts of SE Texas through evening
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Show More
Man dies just after being brought in by bounty hunters
FBI raids office building in central Houston
Rockets owner fined $100K for yelling at referee
Child injured after truck crashes into cars in driveway
Former ABC13 reporter injured in car crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Kids and Pets Day
Rockets clinch playoff win over Thunder
EARTH DAY: Stunning views of Earth from space
PHOTOS: Prince through the years
More Photos