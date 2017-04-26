The Echo Look has Alexa built-in, which is the voice-operated virtual assistant that provides weather, traffic and news updates, music and more.
Amazon's latest device takes things further.
Echo Look promises to give a second opinion on which outfit looks the best, a service that combines machine learning algorithms with advice from fashion specialists, Amazon said.
The device will also take "full-length photos and short videos" with the hands-free camera.
The Echo Look is available for $199.99 by invitation only. An invite can be requested on Amazon's product page.
