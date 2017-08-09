HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If your child needs a computer for heading back-to-school, think used.
You can save big money buying used technology.
Experimac in west Houston has refurbished laptops for cheap with a warranty. This includes Apple products.
A refurbished 13-inch Macbook is on sale for just $499.
"If you go to try to shop one new, the starting price is $1000, so basically this is half. So this is basically more resources and more power than the ones you are buying new today," said David Scarbrough from Experimac.
The Macbook includes a one year warranty.
If you are on a tight budget, check out the selection of used desktop computers at Top Tech Experts off Bingle Road in Spring Village.
There you can get a computer for $200 to $250, and your student will get everything he or she needs for a back-to-school computer.
