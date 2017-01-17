  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREET CAM: Storms bring slick roads to morning commute
TECHNOLOGY

18-wheeler flips and shuts down Katy Freeway at FM 1463
EMBED </>More News Videos

A major traffic jam in the making is underway on the Katy Freeway.

KATY, TX (KTRK) --
TXDOT crews are cleaning up an accident after an 18-wheeler flipped and hit the guard rail on Katy Freeway at FM 1463.

Katy police said that the driver of the big rig feel asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

The truck and trailer ended up on its side and the interstate had to be shut down for a couple of hours.

The highway is still shut down right now but it should reopen soon.

We were told that the truck driver is doing well and that he was hauling car tire rims.

Meanwhile, drivers should exit right before the crash and get back on the highway a quarter-mile away.
Related Topics:
technologyaccidenttrafficKaty
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
JetBlue to offer free Wi-Fi on all planes
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
Happy Birthday, iPhone!
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
More Technology
Top Stories
Atmosphere 'favorable' for more tornadoes Tuesday morning
Employee fires AR-15 at gun range burglary suspects
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
Vicious hammer attack caught on video
Teen girl shot along with three others at MLK celebration
Spring native relives deadly Mexican nightclub shooting
Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks
Show More
Man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
Last man to walk on the moon has died
NWS: Small tornado caused damage in NW Harris Co.
Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe
Houstonians celebrate legacy of MLK
More News
Top Video
Miniature horse loves playing with his green ball
Atmosphere 'favorable' for more tornadoes Tuesday morning
Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks
Teen girl shot along with three others at MLK celebration
More Video