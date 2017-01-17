TXDOT crews are cleaning up an accident after an 18-wheeler flipped and hit the guard rail on Katy Freeway at FM 1463.Katy police said that the driver of the big rig feel asleep and lost control of the vehicle.The truck and trailer ended up on its side and the interstate had to be shut down for a couple of hours.The highway is still shut down right now but it should reopen soon.We were told that the truck driver is doing well and that he was hauling car tire rims.Meanwhile, drivers should exit right before the crash and get back on the highway a quarter-mile away.