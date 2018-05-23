SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Teachers return to Santa Fe High School Wednesday for first time since deadly shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Teachers will return to Santa Fe High School Wednesday for the first time since a deadly shooting there.

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Teachers will return to Santa Fe High School Wednesday for the first time since the shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 more.

Two teachers, Ann Perkins and Cynthia Tisdale, were among the 10 who died in Friday's attack.

Perkins and Tisdale were killed protecting children.

Perkins was in the art class where the alleged shooter opened fire. Santa Fe High School freshman Courtney Marshall was with her.

She said she hid in a closet with student Christian Riley Garcia as the gunman came into the room. Marshall says Garcia held the closet door closed. That's when he and Perkins were shot and killed.

"I was trying to tell him to get away from the door because I knew he was going to shoot at the door sooner or later," Marshall recalled. "I couldn't hear, really. Ms. Perkins was crying and screaming. She was very scared."

Ann Perkins - Teacher victim of Santa Fe High School mass shooting

EMBED More News Videos

Ann Perkins - Teacher killed in Santa Fe High School


Emergency dispatchers are also now sharing what it was like receiving 911 calls from teachers and teenagers as they begged for help.

"Pure chaos. 911 was ringing off the hook. There were about 20 calls on hold. I just sat down and started taking calls," said dispatcher Amanda Trevillion.


Trevillion, who is also a parent, told ABC13 talking to worried families was heartbreaking.

"Your heart bleeds not knowing where your child was. I think that was the hardest part, telling them we didn't have any information for them," she said.

Police don't know how many 911 calls were answered. Dispatchers from surrounding towns drove in to help with Santa Fe.

Cynthia Tisdale: Substitute teacher killed during Santa Fe High School mass shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Cynthia Tisdale - Teacher killed in Santa Fe High School



There is still a teacher in the hospital. Flo Rice was taken to UTMB after being shot in the leg. She is in good condition.

Santa Fe HS shooting victim's story one of 'true heroism,' pastor says

EMBED More News Videos

Christian Garcia - Student killed in Santa Fe High School

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootingteachersSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Houston Rockets to host Santa Fe HS seniors at Game 5
Kimberly Vaughan victim of Santa Fe HS mass shooting
Body of slain Santa Fe exchange student arrives in Pakistan
Aurora theater shooting victim's family offers comfort to Santa Fe
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
13-year-old arrested after 100 mph chase in stolen car
Why'd you run? Police chase suspects talk from behind bars
Fletcher, Crenshaw victorious in key congressional races
Valdez makes history by winning Democratic runoff for governor
ELECTION RESULTS: 2018 Texas runoff results
ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Rockets 'grind out' Game 4 win on the road
Rockets go down to the wire to beat Warriors and tie series 2-2
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Josue Flores' sister says 'my inspiration is my brother'
How safe is your salon?
Signs you should leave a nail salon immediately
High School seniors take prom photos at favorite fast food restaurant
Body of slain Santa Fe exchange student arrives in Pakistan
More News