Teacher who hosted white nationalist podcast submits resignation

MEGHAN KENEALLY
A Florida teacher accused of running a white supremacist podcast has submitted her resignation in the wake of the scandal.

Dayanna Volitich was a teacher at Crystal River Middle School who reportedly hosted a white nationalist podcast and bragged about espousing her views to the class.

The existence of the podcast -- and who ran it -- was first reported by The Huffington Post in early March and Volitich, 25, was removed from the classroom two days later.

At the time, Volitich released a statement through her lawyer denying that she was a white supremacist or white nationalist but said that the podcast and social media presence she operated under a Russian pseudonym were done using "political satire and exaggeration."

A spokesperson for the Citrus County School District confirmed to ABC News today that Volitich has resigned, but her resignation will not be finalized until the school board meets on April 10. The spokesperson was unclear if Volitich will still be paid during that time.

The situation is still under investigation, the spokesperson said.

ABC News was unable to reach Volitich for comment.

The original Huffington Post report about Volitich detailed how she asserted herself as a white supremacist during at least one of her podcasts. When one guest said that more white supremacists should work in public schools, Volitich said "I'm absolutely one of them," the Huffington Post reported.

In her earlier statement, Volitich dismissed her actions as not being representative of her true views.

"While operating under the Russian pseudonym 'Tiana Dalichov' on social media and the Unapologetic Podcast, I employed political satire and exaggeration, mainly to the end of attracting listeners and followers, and generating conversation about the content discussed between myself and guests," she said in the statement.

She also said that the views she shared on the podcast and on her Twitter account, which has since been removed, were not echoed in her classroom.

"The views 'Tiana Dalichov' espouses do not pervade my professional career. As an adult, my decisions are my own, and my family has nothing whatsoever to do with my social media accounts or my podcast. From them, I humbly ask for forgiveness, as it was never my intention to cause them grief while engaging in a hobby on my personal time," she said in the statement.

