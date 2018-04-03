A taxi driver was hit and killed on the Southwest Freeway overnight after being involved in a three-vehicle accident.Police say the accident happened on the freeway at Weslayan just after midnight.Authorities tell ABC13 the taxi driver got out of his car to check on the other people involved in the crash.That's when another driver hit and killed him.She stayed on the scene.No charges are expected to be filed since police believe this was truly an accident and she did not see the taxi driver crossing the road.The father of a 22-year-old woman involved in the wreck says his daughter told him she was on her way home from work in her Chrysler when she and the taxi driver were both hit by a driver in a Camaro.Police say the driver of the Camaro ran from the crash scene, leaving his car behind.Officers are looking for him.The Southwest Freeway was closed for a few hours due to the crash.It reopened shortly after 4 a.m.