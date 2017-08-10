Tattooed-face man in court over alleged Walgreens rampage

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused of holding a knife while jumping over a pharmacy counter in west Harris County is slated to appear before a judge this morning.

Christopher Breaker, 25, was taken into custody in connection to an August 4 armed robbery inside a Walgreens on Mason Road.

Breaker flashed a knife during the holdup, deputies say.

Authorities say Breaker was seen as "acting differently" while walking around the store. He was allegedly taking food off shelves and eating it.

Witnesses told deputies Breaker then jumped over a pharmacy counter, pulled out a knife and began pounding on a back door with a fire extinguisher. He eventually left through the front entrance, leaving behind the extinguisher and donuts.

A witness to the attempted robbery identified Breaker as the suspect, likely because of the distinctive, clown-like tattoo he sports on his face that resembles eyeliner and tears running down Breaker's cheeks.

Breaker is being held on a second degree felony count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

